Black Country, New Road Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Chaos Space Marine” Ants From Up There Due Out February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Rosie Foster



Black Country, New Road have announced the release of their second studio album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Chaos Space Marine,” a song which was previously performed live by the band several times earlier this year. Check it out below along with the tracklist/cover art for the new album.

In a press release, frontman Isaac Wood refers to his band’s new song as “the best song we’ve ever written.” He adds: “We threw in every idea anyone had with that song. So the making of it was a really fast, whimsical approach—like throwing all the shit at the wall and just letting everything stick.”

Ants From Up There was recorded at Chale Abbey Studios in Isle of Wight this past summer alongside the band’s live engineer Sergio Maschetzko. Bassist Tyler Hyde states: “We were just so hyped the whole time. It was such a pleasure to make. I’ve kind of accepted that this might be the best thing that I’m ever part of for the rest of my life. And that’s fine.” Deluxe versions of Ants From Up There will feature the band’s live album, Live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The band’s debut album, For the first time, came out earlier this year via Ninja Tune.

Ants From Up There Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Chaos Space Marine

3. Concorde

4. Bread Song

5. Good Will Hunting

6. Haldern

7. Mark’s Theme

8. The Place Where He Inserted the Blade

9. Snow Globes

10. Basketball Shoes

