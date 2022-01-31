Black Country, New Road Frontman Isaac Wood Announces Departure
Band Will Still Continue To Make Music in Wood’s Absence
Jan 31, 2022
Photography by Rosie Foster
Isaac Wood, frontman of Black Country, New Road, has announced his departure from the band. In a Twitter statement posted by the band this morning, Wood has cited mental health concerns as a key reason for leaving, with him stating that this decision is “in spite of the six greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way.” The band added in the statement that they will be canceling their forthcoming tour as a result but will still continue to make music as a band. View the full statement here.
The band’s forthcoming album, Ants From Up There, will be out this Friday (February 4) via Ninja Tune.
