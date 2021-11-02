 Black Country, New Road Share New Single “Bread Song” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Black Country, New Road Share New Single “Bread Song”

Ants From Up There Due Out February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Nov 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Rosie Foster
Bookmark and Share


Black Country, New Road have shared their new single “Bread Song.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming second studio album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

Frontman Isaac Wood elaborates on the new song in a press release: “We wanted to do the first chorus with no time signature. I went to see Steve Reich do Music for 18 Musicians and there’s a piece where a bar length is determined by the breadth of the clarinet player, they just play until they run out of breath. I wanted to try that with the whole band, where we don’t look at each other, we don’t make too many cues, we just try and play without time—but together.”

Last month, the band shared the song “Chaos Space Marine” upon announcement of the new album, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. Their debut album, For the first time, came out earlier this year via Ninja Tune.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent