Black Country, New Road Share New Single “Bread Song” Ants From Up There Due Out February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Rosie Foster



Black Country, New Road have shared their new single “Bread Song.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming second studio album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

Frontman Isaac Wood elaborates on the new song in a press release: “We wanted to do the first chorus with no time signature. I went to see Steve Reich do Music for 18 Musicians and there’s a piece where a bar length is determined by the breadth of the clarinet player, they just play until they run out of breath. I wanted to try that with the whole band, where we don’t look at each other, we don’t make too many cues, we just try and play without time—but together.”

Last month, the band shared the song “Chaos Space Marine” upon announcement of the new album, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. Their debut album, For the first time, came out earlier this year via Ninja Tune.

