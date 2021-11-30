Black Country, New Road Share New Single “Concorde”
Ants From Up There Due Out February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune
Nov 30, 2021
Photography by Rosie Foster
Black Country, New Road have shared their new single “Concorde.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming second studio album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.
Last month, the band shared the song “Chaos Space Marine” upon announcement of the new album, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this month, they shared another single, “Bread Song.” Their debut album, For the first time, came out earlier this year via Ninja Tune.
