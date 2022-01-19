News

All





Black Country, New Road Share New Single “Snow Globes” Ants From Up There Due Out February 4 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Rosie Foster



Black Country, New Road have shared a new single, the nine-minute “Snow Globes.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming second studio album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

Drummer Charlie Wayne states in a press release: “‘Snow Globes’ was one of the songs which had existed before we wrote the majority of the songs on AFUT. Though it’s a pretty good representation of the musical world we wanted to explore on the album at large. Rather than writing a song with a number of distinct sections we wanted to see what we could do with one continuous riff. It was a real exploration in trying to create something maximalist whilst limiting ourselves with minimal musical choices.

“Because the melodic instruments are all playing the riff in unison, ‘Snow Globes’ left the drums with an interesting opportunity. The drums don’t sit separately from the rest of the band on ‘Snow Globes,’ but we wanted to use them in a way that we hadn’t in the past. The initial idea was to feel like the drums were recorded for a completely separate track. They were meant to be totally arrhythmic and just sort of bubble below the surface—like at the end of ‘White Ferrari.’ As the song progressed the drums still occupy a slightly different sound world, but because the rest of the band is playing in such a syncopated style, the drums were given a space to disregard rhythm and be completely expressive.”

Previously shared album singles are “Chaos Space Marine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Bread Song,” and “Concorde.” Their debut album, For the first time, came out earlier this year via Ninja Tune.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.