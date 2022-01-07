News

Black Country, New Road Share Video for “Concorde” Ants From Up There Due Out February 4 via Ninja Tune





Black Country, New Road have shared a sci-fi B movie-inspired new video for their song “Concorde.” The song was previously released back in November by the band as the newest single from their forthcoming sophomore album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4 via Ninja Tune. Watch the Maxim Kelly-directed video below.

In a press release, director Kelly states: “On the surface, the concept was straightforward, a walking video: an ant from ‘up there.’ But, for a band who namecheck everyone from Scott Walker to Kanye West, and the pronounced mix of genres in their music, it felt right to take an analogous approach with the visuals. Throw as many references together as possible and see if we, too, could get it all to hold together as a piece.

“We took the six minute plus runtime as an asset. It gave us the time needed to weave as much as possible into the film. A walking video in parts, but also with a narrative running through. We combined miniatures with VFX, and flanked the film with archival footage. The band was so supportive and amazing. They gave us the encouragement to just go off on one! And being a massive fan of their music, it was a genuine pleasure to work with them on this film.”

Other previously released singles from the upcoming album include “Chaos Space Marine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Bread Song.” Their debut album, For the first time, came out earlier this year via Ninja Tune.

