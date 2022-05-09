News

black midi Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Welcome To Hell” Hellfire Due Out July 15 via Rough Trade

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



Black midi have announced the release of a new album, Hellfire, which will be out on July 15 via Rough Trade. They have also announced a North American tour and have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Welcome To Hell.” View the Gustaf Holtenäs-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

“Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag,” states singer Geordie Greep, regarding the characters narratively portrayed on the new album. “Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down. I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs, I’ve always loved movies and anything else with a depiction of Hell. Dante’s Inferno. When Homer goes to Hell in The Simpsons. There’s a robot Hell in Futurama. Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Jewish writer who portrays a Satan interfering in people’s lives. There’s loads!”

The band’s most recent album, Cavalcade, came out last year via Rough Trade. It featured the singles “John L,” “Slow,” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week), and “Chondromalacia Patella” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Hellfire Tracklist:

1. Hellfire

2. Sugar/Tzu

3. Eat Men Eat

4. Welcome To Hell

5. Still

6. The Race Is About To Begin

7. Dangerous Liaisons

8. The Defence

9. 27 Questions

black midi 2022 Tour Dates (North American dates in bold):

Tue. May 10 - Grenoble, FR @ La Bobine

Wed. May 11 - Milan, IT @ Santeria

Thu. May 12 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

Sat. May 14 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sun. May 15 - Prague, CR @ Meetfactory

Mon. May 16 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Wed. May 18 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Tue. May 31 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival

Thu. Jun. 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Thu. Jun. 9 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sun. Jun. 12 - Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret

Thu. Jun. 17 - Sun. Jun. 19 - Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

Wed. Jun. 22 - Sun. Jun. 26 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury

Wed. Jun. 29 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival

Thu. Jun. 30 - Bucharest, RO @ Club Control

Fri. Jul. 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Plovdiv, BG @ Wrong Fest

Thu. Jul. 7 - Sat. Jul. 9 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

Wed. Jul. 13 - London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House

Wed. Jul. 13 - Sun. Jul. 17 - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

Fri. Jul. 15 - Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival

Fri. Jul. 29 - Puglia, IT @ Sud Est Indipendente,

Fri. Aug. 12 - Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

Wed. Aug. 17 - Essen, DE @ Ruhrtriennale

Sun. Aug. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

Thu. Jul. 21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sat. Jul. 23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sun. Jul. 24 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

Thu. Sep. 1 - Sun. Sep. 4 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sep. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Tue. Sep. 6 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Wed. Sep. 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. Sep. 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sat. Sep. 10 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Mon. Sep. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Wed. Sep. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Sep. 16 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Tue. Sep. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

Thu. Sep. 22 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Fri. Sep. 23 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Sat. Sep. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Tue. Sep. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

Wed. Sep. 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Thu. Sep. 29 - Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall

Mon. Oct. 3 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Fri. Oct. 7 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Sat. Oct. 8 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Sun. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Wed. Oct. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Oct. 14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

Sat. Oct. 15 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Sun. Dec. 4 - Tokyo, JP @ O-East

Mon. Dec. 5 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Tue. Dec 6 - Nagoya, JP @ The Bottom Line

