black midi Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Welcome To Hell”
Hellfire Due Out July 15 via Rough Trade
May 09, 2022
Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Black midi have announced the release of a new album, Hellfire, which will be out on July 15 via Rough Trade. They have also announced a North American tour and have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Welcome To Hell.” View the Gustaf Holtenäs-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.
“Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag,” states singer Geordie Greep, regarding the characters narratively portrayed on the new album. “Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down. I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs, I’ve always loved movies and anything else with a depiction of Hell. Dante’s Inferno. When Homer goes to Hell in The Simpsons. There’s a robot Hell in Futurama. Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Jewish writer who portrays a Satan interfering in people’s lives. There’s loads!”
The band’s most recent album, Cavalcade, came out last year via Rough Trade. It featured the singles “John L,” “Slow,” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week), and “Chondromalacia Patella” (also one of our Songs of the Week).
Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.
Hellfire Tracklist:
1. Hellfire
2. Sugar/Tzu
3. Eat Men Eat
4. Welcome To Hell
5. Still
6. The Race Is About To Begin
7. Dangerous Liaisons
8. The Defence
9. 27 Questions
black midi 2022 Tour Dates (North American dates in bold):
Tue. May 10 - Grenoble, FR @ La Bobine
Wed. May 11 - Milan, IT @ Santeria
Thu. May 12 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
Sat. May 14 - Vienna, AT @ Flex
Sun. May 15 - Prague, CR @ Meetfactory
Mon. May 16 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Wed. May 18 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Tue. May 31 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival
Thu. Jun. 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Thu. Jun. 9 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Sun. Jun. 12 - Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret
Thu. Jun. 17 - Sun. Jun. 19 - Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
Wed. Jun. 22 - Sun. Jun. 26 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury
Wed. Jun. 29 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival
Thu. Jun. 30 - Bucharest, RO @ Club Control
Fri. Jul. 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Plovdiv, BG @ Wrong Fest
Thu. Jul. 7 - Sat. Jul. 9 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda
Wed. Jul. 13 - London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House
Wed. Jul. 13 - Sun. Jul. 17 - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
Fri. Jul. 15 - Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival
Fri. Jul. 29 - Puglia, IT @ Sud Est Indipendente,
Fri. Aug. 12 - Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
Wed. Aug. 17 - Essen, DE @ Ruhrtriennale
Sun. Aug. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
Thu. Jul. 21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sat. Jul. 23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Sun. Jul. 24 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
Thu. Sep. 1 - Sun. Sep. 4 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Sat. Sep. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
Tue. Sep. 6 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Wed. Sep. 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. Sep. 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat. Sep. 10 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Mon. Sep. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Wed. Sep. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Sep. 16 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Tue. Sep. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu. Sep. 22 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Fri. Sep. 23 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
Sat. Sep. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Tue. Sep. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
Wed. Sep. 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Thu. Sep. 29 - Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
Mon. Oct. 3 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Fri. Oct. 7 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
Sat. Oct. 8 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Sun. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Wed. Oct. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Oct. 14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
Sat. Oct. 15 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Sun. Dec. 4 - Tokyo, JP @ O-East
Mon. Dec. 5 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
Tue. Dec 6 - Nagoya, JP @ The Bottom Line
