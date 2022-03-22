 black midi Cover Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” on Newly Released Covers EP | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022  
Subscribe

black midi Cover Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” on Newly Released Covers EP

Cavalcovers EP Out Now via Rough Trade

Mar 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Yis Kid
Bookmark and Share


Today, black midi have released a new covers EP, Cavalcovers, out now via Rough Trade. The three-song EP sees the band covering King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.” Listen to all the covers below.

The band’s most recent album, Cavalcade, came out last year via Rough Trade. It featured the singles “John L,” “Slow,” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week), and “Chondromalacia Patella” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent