black midi Cover Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” on Newly Released Covers EP
Cavalcovers EP Out Now via Rough Trade
Mar 22, 2022
Photography by Yis Kid
Today, black midi have released a new covers EP, Cavalcovers, out now via Rough Trade. The three-song EP sees the band covering King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.” Listen to all the covers below.
The band’s most recent album, Cavalcade, came out last year via Rough Trade. It featured the singles “John L,” “Slow,” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week), and “Chondromalacia Patella” (also one of our Songs of the Week).
Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.
