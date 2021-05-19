black midi Share New Song “Chondromalacia Patella” and Announce Tour Dates and Crazy Crazy Contest
Cavalcade Due Out May 28 via Rough Trade
May 19, 2021
Photography by Anthrox Studios
black midi are releasing a new album, Cavalcade, on May 28 via Rough Trade. Now they have shared another song from it, the somewhat jazzy “Chondromalacia Patella,” via a video for it. The band have also announced some new U.S. tour dates that happen next March and April and a crazy Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest, with some astounding prizes if you’re a fan of the band. Check out the Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson-directed video below, followed by the tour dates.
According to a press release, “Chondromalacia Patella” is “about convalescence, aptly named after a band member’s knee injury from running.”
The Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest runs until October 28. One golden ticket will be put in an LP in America and one will be put in an LP in the UK. There’s a chance of winning one of three prizes.
Firstly, “black midi will be the function band for an event of your choice,” meaning, we suppose, that they will perform at your wedding, your kid’s bar mitzvah, your birthday party, a gender reveal party, a prom, your retirement party, the opening of a new dry cleaners, etc.
Secondly, a lucky fan will get “one day in the studio with black midi for a creative collaboration.” Ever wanted to badly rap over a black midi song? Now’s your chance.
Finally, the band are giving away “guest list spots for two people for all future worldwide black midi headline live shows for 10 years.” So if you want to see every black midi headline show for the next decade and have the means to travel the world to get to them all (and have nothing else to do with your life whenever the band is on tour), this is the way to do it.
The two golden ticket winners get to pick which of the three prizes they’d like. You can find all the rules here.
The band previously shared the song “John L” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) upon Cavalcade’s announcement, which was shared via an amazing video. Then they shared the album’s second, “Slow,” also via a video (and also on our Songs of the Week list). Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.
black midi Tour Dates:
Fri. Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Mon. Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 5 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
Thu. Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Fri. Oct. 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
Sat. Oct. 9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
Mon. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Tue. Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. Oct. 14 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
Fri. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Sat. Oct. 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Mon. Oct. 18 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. Oct. 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
Sat. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern
Tue. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Wed. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic
Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ ??????????
Sat. Oct. 30 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
Tue. March 22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
Fri. March 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
Sat. March 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Mon. March 28 - Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques
Tue. March 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. March 30 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
Sun. April 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. April 5 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
Wed. April 6 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Sat. April 9 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Mon. April 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Tue. April 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
Wed. April 13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tue. April 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Japanese Breakfast Shares Video for New Song “Savage Good Boy” Co-Starring Michael Imperioli (News) — Japanese Breakfast
- Premiere: Tim Ayre Debuts New Single “So Long” (News) — Tim Ayre
- Alice Hubble Releases New Single Today (News) —
- Mdou Moctar on “Afrique Victime” (Interview) — Mdou Moctar
- Premiere: Nightjacket Debuts New Track “Lucky” (News) — Nightjacket
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.