black midi Share New Song “Chondromalacia Patella” and Announce Tour Dates and Crazy Crazy Contest Cavalcade Due Out May 28 via Rough Trade

Photography by Anthrox Studios



black midi are releasing a new album, Cavalcade, on May 28 via Rough Trade. Now they have shared another song from it, the somewhat jazzy “Chondromalacia Patella,” via a video for it. The band have also announced some new U.S. tour dates that happen next March and April and a crazy Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest, with some astounding prizes if you’re a fan of the band. Check out the Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson-directed video below, followed by the tour dates.

According to a press release, “Chondromalacia Patella” is “about convalescence, aptly named after a band member’s knee injury from running.”

The Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest runs until October 28. One golden ticket will be put in an LP in America and one will be put in an LP in the UK. There’s a chance of winning one of three prizes.

Firstly, “black midi will be the function band for an event of your choice,” meaning, we suppose, that they will perform at your wedding, your kid’s bar mitzvah, your birthday party, a gender reveal party, a prom, your retirement party, the opening of a new dry cleaners, etc.

Secondly, a lucky fan will get “one day in the studio with black midi for a creative collaboration.” Ever wanted to badly rap over a black midi song? Now’s your chance.

Finally, the band are giving away “guest list spots for two people for all future worldwide black midi headline live shows for 10 years.” So if you want to see every black midi headline show for the next decade and have the means to travel the world to get to them all (and have nothing else to do with your life whenever the band is on tour), this is the way to do it.

The two golden ticket winners get to pick which of the three prizes they’d like. You can find all the rules here.

The band previously shared the song “John L” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) upon Cavalcade’s announcement, which was shared via an amazing video. Then they shared the album’s second, “Slow,” also via a video (and also on our Songs of the Week list). Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

black midi Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 5 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

Thu. Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Fri. Oct. 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Sat. Oct. 9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Mon. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Tue. Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. Oct. 14 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

Fri. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Sat. Oct. 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Mon. Oct. 18 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Oct. 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

Sat. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

Tue. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Wed. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ ??????????

Sat. Oct. 30 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

Tue. March 22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

Fri. March 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Sat. March 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Mon. March 28 - Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques

Tue. March 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. March 30 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

Sun. April 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. April 5 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

Wed. April 6 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Sat. April 9 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Mon. April 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Tue. April 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

Wed. April 13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. April 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

