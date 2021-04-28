News

black midi Share Video for New Single “Slow,” Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour Cavalcade Due Out May 28 via Rough Trade; Also Watch the Band’s KEXP Session





black midi have shared an animated video for their new single “Slow,” taken from their forthcoming album Cavalcade, to be released on May 28 via Rough Trade. The band has also announced a North American tour to take place this fall and done a KEXP session. Check out the Gustaf Holtenäs-directed video below, along with the full list of tour dates and the KEXP session.

According to a press release, the song is described as “the story of a young and idealistic revolutionary dreaming of a better world who ends up being shot in the national stadium after a coup d’état.”

Holtenäs speaks about the concept behind the video: “The ‘Slow’ video was made to fit the oscillating dynamics of the song. Going from calm to chaos over and over again. The video tells the story of a character who creates AI-generated worlds. To emphasize this, I let real AI’s generate a lot of the backgrounds in these worlds. So they are partly AI-generated, but It isn’t long before an AI could create the whole deal and create endless iterations of fantasy worlds. It can already create a random beautiful landscape painting in 1 second.”

The band previously shared the song “John L” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) upon Cavalcade’s announcement. Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

black midi Tour Dates:

Mon. Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Thu. Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Fri. Oct. 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Sat. Oct. 9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Mon. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Tue. Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. Oct. 14 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

Fri. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Sat. Oct. 15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Mon. Oct. 18 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Oct. 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

Sat. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

Tue. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Wed. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ ??????????

Sat. Oct. 30 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

