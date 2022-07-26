News

Blackbird Blackbird Shares New Single “Hey Lover” Out Now via Better Company Records

Photography by Sissi Superstar



Throughout much of the 2010s, Montreal-based singer/songwriter and producer Mikey Maramag was skirting the edges of the indie electronic scene as Blackbird Blackbird, crafting an intoxicating blend of folktronica, chillwave, and electro pop. Fans last heard from him in 2019 with his sixth full-length record, Hearts, and following a brief hiatus, he’s now back with a new single, “Hey Lover,” out now via Better Company Records.

“Hey Lover” finds Blackbird Blackbird leaning into his effortless pop stylings, offering a track that is replete with slick pop melodies, playful disco rhythms, and icy synth arrangements. The track is packed with hooks and danceable grooves, yet also creates a certain understated intimacy thanks to Maramag’s crisp production. As he explains, “I used a vocoder on the vocals to color the moving progression of the chorus and breathe more psychedelic imagery into the song.”

Maramag says of the track’s inspirations, “The synesthetic pop arrangement of ‘Hey Lover’ is fun, funky, and energetic while the lyrics’ subject matter is satirical, comedic, and ironic.” The lyrics reference back to Jeff Buckley’s “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” yet Maramag is instead rejecting a prospective lover, as he sings “Hey lover, don’t come over again.” Rather than turning to familiar forlorn heartache, Blackbird Blackbird turns failed love into something playful, powerful, and instantly catchy with “Hey Lover.”

Check out the song below, out now via Better Company Records.

