Blanck Mass Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Starstuff (Single Edit)”

Blanck Mass (the solo project of Fuck Buttons’ Benjamin John Power) has announced a new album, In Ferneaux, and shared its first single, “Starstuff (Single Edit).” In Ferneaux is due out February 26 via Sacred Bones. Listen to “Starstuff (Single Edit)” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “Using an archive of field recordings from a decade of global travels, isolation gave Blanck Mass an opportunity to make connections in a moment when being together is impossible. The record is divided into two long-form journeys that gather the memories of being with now-distant others through the composition of a nostalgic travelogue. The journeys are haunted with the vestiges of voices, places, and sensations. These scenes alternate with the building up and releasing of great aural tension, intensities that emerge from the trauma of a personal grieving process which has perhaps embraced its rage moment.”

Animated Violence Mild is the follow-up to 2015’s Dumb Flesh, 2017’s World Eater, and 2019’s Animated Violence Mild. In 2019 British five-piece Editors also released The Blanck Mass Sessions, which was a new version of their 2018 album Violence, a more electronic, version of the album featuring the original production work on the songs done by Blanck Mass.

In Ferneaux Tracklist:

1. Phase I

2. Phase II

