Bleached Share New Song “Stupid Boys” New Single Out Now via Dead Oceans





Sister duo Bleached (Jessie and Jennifer Clavin) have shared a brand new song, “Stupid Boys.” It’s their first single since their 2019 album, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?, on Dead Oceans. Listen below.

“Making light of a dark situation has been a tool I’ve used to get through challenging times,” says Jennifer Clavin in a press release. “Specifically, a way I’ve often honored my recovery is to tell my story through my lyrics—this time the subject is crazy ex-boyfriends. This started out as a jokey song, something light-hearted, meant to be danced to...or so I thought. After the most recent flood of ‘me too’ call outs around men in the music scene, I returned to this song and felt somewhat surprised, because the lyrics actually aren’t so light-hearted, and they directly refer back to experiences related to the reckoning we just saw go down. I don’t wanna keep dwelling on the past and all its fucked up-ness, but I also don’t wanna ignore it and brush it under the rug like it never happened. What I do believe is that life is about finding a balance between the dark and light, and if I want inner peace I have to allow the light in to absorb the dark. So maybe this song has changed shape, just like our understanding of things change over time, with perspective, and now it is both a vessel for some painful memories and a testament to growth and healing, and to me, that’s what music is for. I’m proud of this song for so many reasons, but most especially because it strikes that balance for me, and I hope for you too.”

Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? was the follow-up to 2016’s Welcome the Worms and 2017’s Can You Deal? EP.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Bleached on The Cure.

