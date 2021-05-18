News

All





Bleachers Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Stop Making This Hurt” Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Due Out July 30 via RCA

Photography by Carlotta Kohl



Noted producer Jack Antonoff has announced a new album under his Bleachers moniker, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, and shared a new song from it, “Stop Making This Hurt.” He’s also announced some tour dates. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is due out July 30 via RCA. Check out the Carlotta Kohl-directed “Stop Making This Hurt” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is the follow-up to 2017’s Gone Now. It includes two songs Bleachers shared last year, “chinatown” and “45.” “Chinatown” featured a guest appearance from none other than Bruce Springsteen and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Antonoff had this to say about the new single in the press release: “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression—which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ started ringing more and more in my head. Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualize it for days but what I’m truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt.’”

As a producer Antonoff has worked with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Lorde, and others.

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tracklist:

01 91

02 Chinatown (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)

03 How Dare You Want More

04 Big Life

05 Secret Life

06 Stop Making This Hurt

07 Don’t Go Dark

08 45

09 Strange Behavior

10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?

Bleachers Tour Dates:

09-11 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City

09-12 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09-15 Columbus, OH - Express Live

09-17 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09-18 Newport, KY - Ovation

09-22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09-23 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-24 Washington, DC - Anthem

09-25 New York, NY - Governors Ball

09-28 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery Company

09-29 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

10-03 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

10-05 Houston, TX - House of Blues

10-06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10-11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10-13 San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s

10-15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

10-19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

10-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10-22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

10-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10-24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown

10-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

10-27 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10-28 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

10-30 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

10-31 Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11-02 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11-03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11-04 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11-06 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.