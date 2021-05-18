Bleachers Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Stop Making This Hurt”
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Due Out July 30 via RCA
May 18, 2021
Photography by Carlotta Kohl
Noted producer Jack Antonoff has announced a new album under his Bleachers moniker, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, and shared a new song from it, “Stop Making This Hurt.” He’s also announced some tour dates. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is due out July 30 via RCA. Check out the Carlotta Kohl-directed “Stop Making This Hurt” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is the follow-up to 2017’s Gone Now. It includes two songs Bleachers shared last year, “chinatown” and “45.” “Chinatown” featured a guest appearance from none other than Bruce Springsteen and was one of our Songs of the Week.
Antonoff had this to say about the new single in the press release: “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression—which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ started ringing more and more in my head. Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualize it for days but what I’m truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt.’”
As a producer Antonoff has worked with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Lorde, and others.
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tracklist:
01 91
02 Chinatown (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)
03 How Dare You Want More
04 Big Life
05 Secret Life
06 Stop Making This Hurt
07 Don’t Go Dark
08 45
09 Strange Behavior
10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?
Bleachers Tour Dates:
09-11 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City
09-12 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09-15 Columbus, OH - Express Live
09-17 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
09-18 Newport, KY - Ovation
09-22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09-23 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
09-24 Washington, DC - Anthem
09-25 New York, NY - Governors Ball
09-28 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery Company
09-29 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
10-03 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
10-05 Houston, TX - House of Blues
10-06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10-11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10-13 San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s
10-15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
10-19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
10-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10-22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10-24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown
10-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
10-27 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10-28 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
10-30 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
10-31 Detroit, MI - Fillmore
11-02 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11-03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11-04 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
11-06 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live
