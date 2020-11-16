News

Bleachers Share Two New Songs: “chinatown” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen) and “45” Third Album Due in 2021





Jack Antonoff has been producing a lot of notable artists of late and hasn’t released an album under his Bleachers name in over three years, since 2017’s Gone Now, but now Bleachers has returned with two new songs, “chinatown” and “45.” “Chinatown” features a guest appearance from none other than Bruce Springsteen and “45” is its B-side. “Chinatown” is accompanied by a Carlotta Kohl-directed video. Watch it below, followed by the audio for “45.”

A press release says the third Bleachers album is expected in 2021. Springsteen released a new album, Letter to You, last month via Columbia.

Antonoff had this to say about the songs in the press release: “‘Chinatown’ starts in NYC and travels to New Jersey. That pull back to the place I am from mixed with terror of falling in love again. Having to show your cards to someone and the shock when you see them for yourself. Thinking you know yourself and where you are from…. having to see yourself through somebody who you want to stay… I started to write this song with these ideas ringing in my head. To further understand who you are pushes you to further understand where you are from and what that looks and sounds like. There are pieces in that that are worth carrying forever and pieces worth letting die. ‘Chinatown’ and ‘45’ are both the story of this—‘chinatown’ through someone else, ‘45’ through the mirror. As for Bruce, it’s the honor of a lifetime to be joined by him. He is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place I am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world.”

