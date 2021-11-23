 Bloc Party Announce New Album, Share New Song “Traps” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021  
Bloc Party Announce New Album, Share New Song “Traps”

Alpha Games Due Out April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG

Nov 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Wunmi Onibudo
Bloc Party have announced the release of their sixth studio album, Alpha Games, which will be out on April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG. They have also shared a new song from the album titled “Traps.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Frontman Kele Okereke states in a press release: “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album, playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”

“Traps” was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan (Nick Cave, IDLES).

The band’s most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.

Alpha Games Tracklist:

1. Day Drinker
2. Traps
3. You Should Know the Truth
4. Callum Is a Snake
5. Rough Justice
6. The Girls Are Fighting
7. Of Things Yet to Come
8. Sex Magik
9. By Any Means Necessary
10. In Situ
11. If We Get Caught
12. The Peace Offering

Most Recent