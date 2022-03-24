News

Bloc Party Share New Single “If We Get Caught” Alpha Games Due Out April 29 via Infectious/BMG

Photography by Wunmi Onibudo



Bloc Party have shared a new song, “If We Get Caught.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Alpha Games, which will be out on April 29 via Infectious/BMG. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Kele Okereke states: “There are only two songs that I feel like have any tenderness on the record and ‘If We Get Caught’ is one of them. It’s really about recognising that the game is coming to an end and about trying to steal a moment of tenderness with your partner before the curtain comes crashing down. I think it’s about trying to find moments where you can really connect with someone amidst all of the chaos that’s going on in the world.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Traps,” “The Girls Are Fighting,” and “Sex Magik.” Their most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.

