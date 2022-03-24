Bloc Party Share New Single “If We Get Caught”
Alpha Games Due Out April 29 via Infectious/BMG
Mar 24, 2022
Photography by Wunmi Onibudo
Bloc Party have shared a new song, “If We Get Caught.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Alpha Games, which will be out on April 29 via Infectious/BMG. Listen below.
In a press release, frontman Kele Okereke states: “There are only two songs that I feel like have any tenderness on the record and ‘If We Get Caught’ is one of them. It’s really about recognising that the game is coming to an end and about trying to steal a moment of tenderness with your partner before the curtain comes crashing down. I think it’s about trying to find moments where you can really connect with someone amidst all of the chaos that’s going on in the world.”
The band previously shared the album tracks “Traps,” “The Girls Are Fighting,” and “Sex Magik.” Their most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Kurt Vile Shares Video for New Song “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” (News) — Kurt Vile
- Bloc Party Share New Single “If We Get Caught” (News) — Bloc Party
- Premiere: Hoorsees Share New Single “Cream & Onion” (News) —
- Perfume Genius Announces New Album and Short Film (News) — Perfume Genius
- Watch Wolf Alice Perform “The Last Man on Earth” with a Choir and Strings on “The Tonight Show” (News) — Wolf Alice, Jimmy Fallon
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.