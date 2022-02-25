Bloc Party Share New Song “Sex Magik”
Alpha Games Due Out April 29 via Infectious/BMG
Feb 25, 2022
Photography by Wunmi Onibudo
Bloc Party have shared a new song, “Sex Magik.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Alpha Games, which will be out on April 29 via Infectious/BMG. Listen below.
In a press release, frontman Kele Okereke states: “‘Sex Magik’ is probably my favorite song on the record. It’s about a memory that I’d completely forgotten that resurfaced a few years ago about a summer fling that I had. I was a teenager at the time and during that summer I felt like the veil had been lifted from my eyes. I saw the world in a completely different way. It was a short-lived affair but the effects of that summer have stayed with me for a lifetime.”
The band previously shared the album tracks “Traps” and “The Girls Are Fighting.” Their most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.
