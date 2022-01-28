News

Bloc Party Share Video for New Song “The Girls Are Fighting” Alpha Games Due Out April 29 via Infectious/BMG

Photography by Wunmi Onibudo



Bloc Party have shared a video for their new song “The Girls Are Fighting.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Alpha Games, which will be out on April 29 via Infectious/BMG. View the video, directed by Cameron Ward and filmed at London’s Repton Boxing Club, below.

In a press release, frontman Kele Okereke states: “There was no specific incident that inspired this song—it was more a composite of lots of things I’ve seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals. I’ve always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments.

“I think ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ is kind of self-explanatory—someone’s been selling dreams to someone they shouldn’t have and it’s caught up with them. I just wanted to capture that moment of going from naught to ten in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I’m really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel. I love what Louise is doing on the tom toms.”

The band previously shared the song “Traps” upon the album’s announcement last year. Their most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.

