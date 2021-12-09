News

Bloc Party Share Video for “Traps” Alpha Games Due Out April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG

Photography by Wunmi Onibudo



Bloc Party have shared a video for “Traps,” the lead single from their forthcoming studio album Alpha Games. Watch below.

Alpha Games will be out on April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG. The band’s most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.

