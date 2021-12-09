Bloc Party Share Video for “Traps”
Alpha Games Due Out April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG
Dec 09, 2021
Photography by Wunmi Onibudo
Bloc Party have shared a video for “Traps,” the lead single from their forthcoming studio album Alpha Games. Watch below.
Alpha Games will be out on April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG. The band’s most recent album, Hymns, came out in 2016 via Infectious/BMG/Vagrant.
