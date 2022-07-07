 Blondie Share Previously Unreleased Demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Blondie Share Previously Unreleased Demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer”

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 Due Out August 26

Jul 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mick Rock
Bookmark and Share


Blondie have shared the song “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer.” Recorded in 1980, it was a demo for what would eventually become the hit single “Go Through It” from their album Autoamerican, released in the same year. Listen below.

In June, Blondie announced the release of a box set, Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982, which will be out on August 26. The box set, which will be available on CD and vinyl, includes the band’s first six albums recorded for Chrysalis (Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter) along with a variety of demos, outtakes, and alternate versions of songs.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent