Blondie Share Previously Unreleased Demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer”
Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 Due Out August 26
Jul 07, 2022
Photography by Mick Rock
Blondie have shared the song “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer.” Recorded in 1980, it was a demo for what would eventually become the hit single “Go Through It” from their album Autoamerican, released in the same year. Listen below.
In June, Blondie announced the release of a box set, Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982, which will be out on August 26. The box set, which will be available on CD and vinyl, includes the band’s first six albums recorded for Chrysalis (Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter) along with a variety of demos, outtakes, and alternate versions of songs.
