News

All





Blondie Share Previously Unreleased Demo “Mr. Sightseer” Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 Due Out August 26

Photography by Bob Gruen



Blondie have shared the song “Mr. Sightseer,” a previously unreleased demo recorded in 1978. Listen below.

In June, Blondie announced the release of a box set, Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982, which will be out on August 26. The box set, which will be available on CD and vinyl, includes the band’s first six albums recorded for Chrysalis (Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter) along with a variety of demos, outtakes, and alternate versions of songs.

In July, Blondie shared the song “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer.” Recorded in 1980, it was a demo for what would eventually become the hit single “Go Through It” from their album Autoamerican.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.