 Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “London Bridge” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 5th, 2022  
Subscribe

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “London Bridge”

Out Now via Cooking Vinyl

Jul 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a video for his debut solo single, “London Bridge.” The song was produced by Leo Abrahams. View the video, directed by French design trio Cauboyz, below.

Rowntree elaborates on the inspiration behind the single in a press release: “When I lived in London, things just started happening when I was near London Bridge, going over London Bridge on the bus, or on the tube going underneath London Bridge. I would just notice events occurring, or have life changing thoughts, make decisions and it was slightly unsettling.“ I had to confront my London Bridge demons.”

“I’m really excited to release my first single as a solo artist,” he adds. “It’s from a body of work that I’ve been putting together over the last couple of years, and I’m humbled to be releasing it on the legendary Cooking Vinyl label.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent