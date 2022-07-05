News

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares Video for Debut Solo Single “London Bridge” Out Now via Cooking Vinyl





Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a video for his debut solo single, “London Bridge.” The song was produced by Leo Abrahams. View the video, directed by French design trio Cauboyz, below.

Rowntree elaborates on the inspiration behind the single in a press release: “When I lived in London, things just started happening when I was near London Bridge, going over London Bridge on the bus, or on the tube going underneath London Bridge. I would just notice events occurring, or have life changing thoughts, make decisions and it was slightly unsettling.“ I had to confront my London Bridge demons.”

“I’m really excited to release my first single as a solo artist,” he adds. “It’s from a body of work that I’ve been putting together over the last couple of years, and I’m humbled to be releasing it on the legendary Cooking Vinyl label.”

