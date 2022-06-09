News

All





Blur’s Graham Coxon Announces Memoir Verse, Chorus, Monster! Due Out October 6 via Faber





Blur guitarist Graham Coxon has announced the release of a memoir, Verse, Chorus, Monster!, which will be out on October 6 via Faber.

Coxon’s publisher states in a press release: “Among the noise and clamor of the Britpop era, Blur co-founder Graham Coxon managed to carve out a niche to become one of the most innovative and respected guitarists of his generation—but it wasn’t always easy.

“Graham grew up as an army kid, moving frequently in his early years from West Germany to Derbyshire and Winchester before settling in Colchester, Essex. A shy child, he had a thing for eating soil and drawing intense visions; his anxiety was tempered by painting and a growing love of music.

“These twin passions grew into obsessions, and as he honed his artistic skill at school, Goldsmiths and beyond, his band with school friend Damon Albarn, fellow art student Alex James, and a drummer called Dave Rowntree began to get noticed.

“But there are things they don’t tell you before you get famous. There are monsters out there. And some may even be lurking inside yourself. Verse, Chorus, Monster! is an intimate, honest reflection on music, fame, addiction and art by one of Britain’s most iconic musicians.”

Coxon is now one-half of The WAEVE, a collaborative project with Rose Elinor Dougall. In May, they shared their debut single “Something Pretty,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Coxon’s last solo album was 2012’s A+E, but he’s kept busy with soundtrack work, including releasing two albums of songs and score from the acclaimed TV show The End of the F***ing World and his 2021 score to the comic book Superstate.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.