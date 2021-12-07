News

Blushing Share New Single “Sour Punch” New Album Possessions Coming February 18th via Kanine Records

Photography by Eddie Chavez



Next year, Austin dream pop outfit Blushing are sharing their new album Possessions, their second full-length album following their 2019 self-titled debut. The record finds the quartet once again embracing the sounds of shoegaze, dream pop, and indie pop, with Elliott Frazier of Ringo Deathstarr returning on production. Back in October, the band shared their first single from the record, “Blame,” and today they’ve returned with “Sour Punch,” their latest single and video.

“Sour Punch” leans heavily into the band’s pop talents, enveloping their sweet shimmering melodies with waves of distortion and hazy beauty. Once you dig past the dreamy shoegaze stylings you’ll find hints of surprisingly potent power pop, complete with melodic hooks and spikey yet catchy guitar melodies. Meanwhile, the track lyrically explores the push and pull of independence in a relationship.

As the band explains, “‘Sour Punch’ (originally titled “Sour Punch Straws” after one of Christina’s favorite candies) originated In the summer of 2019 when our lead guitarist Noe shared an experimental, crunchy chord progression he’d written, unlike any the band had previously explored. He said he was watching the movie “Clueless” and was inspired to write something he could see being a title track to some 90’s teen rom-com. When the rest of us collaborated with his sketch, a snarky pop melody was infused and the result was a sweet and spiky blend of indie pop tackling the tale of inequality and independence in a relationship.”

The band also announced new tour dates with Letting Up Despite Great Faults next year. Check out the song, video, and tour dates below. Pre-order Possessions here, due out February 18th via Kanine Records.

Blushing West Coast Tour

4-16 Austin TX - Hotel Vegas

4-18 Ft. Worth TX - Main At Southside

4-19 Kansas City, MO - MiniBar

4-20 Denver, CO - TBA

4-21 Salt Lake City, UT - The DLC

4-22 Seattle, WA - Seagaze Festival

4-23 Portland, OR - TBA

4-24 San Francisco, CA - The Knockout

4-25 Los Angeles, CA - TBA

4-26 San Diego, CA - TBA

4-27 Phoenix, AZ - Linger Lounge

4-28 El Paso, TX - Love Buzz