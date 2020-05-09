News

Bob Dylan Announces New Album, Shares New Song "False Prophet"





Bob Dylan has announced a new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, and shared another single from it, “False Prophet.” Rough and Rowdy Ways is due out June 19 via Columbia. The record is Dylan’s latest original full-length since 2012’s Tempest. Listen to “False Prophet” below. Above is the album cover.

Dylan dropped two other introductory singles off the album: the lead-off track “I Contain Multitudes” and the 16-minute, 55-second “Murder Most Foul.” The latter became Dylan’s first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart, a song so vast that it has claimed its own separate disc in the CD album package. “Murder Most Foul” was one of our Songs of the Week.

In addition to being named the first and only songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, Dylan has written a best-selling memoir, recorded an Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning composition, and sold more than 125 million records worldwide throughout his musical career. His upcoming LP will be his 39th studio album.

