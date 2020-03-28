Bob Dylan Shares 17-Minute New Song About Kennedy Assassination – “Murder Most Foul”
Dylan’s First Original New Song in Eight Years
Late Thursday night Bob Dylan shared a new song, “Murder Most Foul.” The 17-minute track is his first new original song in eight years and tackles the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Dylan recounts the events on November 22, 1963 in evocative detail, using it as a launch pad to discuss the 1960s and more, while backed by delicate strings and piano. “I hate to tell you mister, but only dead men are free,” he waxes poetic. If it was more rambling, you could compare it to Mark Kozelek’s more recent opuses. A closer cousin might be Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ 2019 epic Ghosteen. But of course Dylan is the original.
Dylan had this to say about the song on Twitter: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”
