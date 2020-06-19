News

Bob Dylan – Stream the New Album Rough and Rowdy Ways Out Now via Columbia





Bob Dylan has released a new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, today via Columbia. It’s already being widely acclaimed as his best album in years and now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Listen below via Spotify and Apple Music.

The album features Fiona Apple and Blake Mills. The record is Dylan’s latest original full-length since 2012’s Tempest.

Prior to the announcement of Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan dropped two introductory singles off the album: “I Contain Multitudes” and the 16-minute, 55-second “Murder Most Foul” (which tackles the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, among other things). The latter became Dylan’s first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart, a song so vast that it has claimed its own separate disc in the CD album package. “Murder Most Foul” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another single from the album, “False Prophet.”

In addition to being named the first and only songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, Dylan has written a best-selling memoir, recorded an Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning composition, and sold more than 125 million records worldwide throughout his musical career. Rough and Rowdy Ways is his 39th studio album.

