Bob Mould Shares New Single “Forecast of Rain” Blue Hearts Due September 25 Via Merge

Photography by Blake Little



Bob Mould has shared a new song, “Forecast of Rain,” from his upcoming album Blue Hearts. The LP, which will be Mould’s 14th, is due out September 25 via Merge. “Forecast of Rain” is the second single from the upcoming album, following June’s “American Crisis.” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Listen to “Forecast of Rain” below.

Mould has this to say about the song in a press release: “As a child, my mother took me to Sunday Mass. I’ve written many songs around religion. In the 2000s, I went back to the Catholic Church for three years but I did not find my place.

“I recognize the importance of religion for those who believe: the worship, the rituals, the community; loving thy neighbor, following commandments, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. In short, be nice to people, help however you can, and don’t steal stuff.

“But right now, I’m having a hard time understanding how certain religious sectarians can support the behavior of those who occupy the People’s House. How can you endorse their disregard for truth? How can you tolerate the incessant vindictiveness? How can you stand by your man while people are teargassed to clear a path to the Lord’s House?

“I’m not good at quoting scripture, but I can manage two words: Jesus wept.”

The album was produced by Mould at Electrical Audio in Chicago, along with longtime collaborator and engineer Beau Sorenson. The album received contributions from drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy.

