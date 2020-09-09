News

Bob Mould Shares Video for New Song “Siberian Butterfly” Blue Hearts Due Out September 25 via Merge





Bob Mould is releasing a new album, Blue Hearts, on September 25 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, “Siberian Butterfly,” via a video for the track that shows Mould and his band performing the song separately via a split screen. Watch it below.

Mould has this to say about the song in a press release: “The genesis of ‘Siberian Butterfly’ spoke to the notion of ‘collectors’—people with excessive means who gather the works of creative folk for their ego-driven portfolios.

“As I kept writing, the narrative shifted toward themes of change, growth, and freedom. These motifs are central to how we become our true selves. This is how we begin our journey toward our true identities.

“It’s autobiographical as well. I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man—never feeling ‘good enough,’ not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer, while inhibiting the development of my gay identity.

“I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true selves.”

Blue Hearts was produced by Mould at Electrical Audio in Chicago, along with longtime collaborator and engineer Beau Sorenson. The album received contributions from drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. Previously Mould shared the album’s first single, unrelenting protest song “American Crisis” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared the album’s second single, “Forecast of Rain.”

