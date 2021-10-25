News

Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman Will Be Supporting Acts

Photography by Graham Tolbert



Bon Iver (the project led by Justin Vernon) have announced a new U.S. tour scheduled for spring and summer 2022. Supporting acts in select cities include Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman, as well as Carm for selected European dates later on in the year. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (October 29) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

The most recent Bon Iver album, i, i, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

Bon Iver 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

6/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point**

6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**

6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena^

10/19 - Leeds, GB - First Direct Arena^

10/20 - Glasgow, GB - The SSE Hydro^

10/24 - Manchester, GB - AO Arena^

10/25 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome^

11/3 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis^

11/5 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center^

11/11 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon

**w/ Bonny Light Horseman

^w/ Carm

