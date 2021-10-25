 Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour

Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman Will Be Supporting Acts

Oct 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Graham Tolbert
Bookmark and Share


Bon Iver (the project led by Justin Vernon) have announced a new U.S. tour scheduled for spring and summer 2022. Supporting acts in select cities include Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman, as well as Carm for selected European dates later on in the year. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (October 29) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

The most recent Bon Iver album, i, i, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

Bon Iver 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*
4/1 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*
4/2 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*
4/3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
4/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*
4/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*
4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*
4/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*
4/14 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
4/15 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
6/3 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium**
6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**
6/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater**
6/8 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**
6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point**
6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**
6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**
6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**
6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**
6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**
6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**
6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**
6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**
10/16 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena^
10/19 - Leeds, GB - First Direct Arena^
10/20 - Glasgow, GB - The SSE Hydro^
10/24 - Manchester, GB - AO Arena^
10/25 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley^
10/26 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley
10/31 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena^
11/2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome^
11/3 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis^
11/5 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum^
11/7 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi^
11/9 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center^
11/11 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon
**w/ Bonny Light Horseman
^w/ Carm

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent