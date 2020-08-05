News

Bon Iver Share Video for New Song “AUATC” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen, Jenny Lewis, and More) The Song Also Features Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Elsa Jensen





Bon Iver (the project led be Justin Vernon) have shared a new song, “AUATC,” via a video for the track. “AUATC” is touted to feature guest vocals from Bruce Springsteen, Jenny Lewis, Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, and Elsa Jensen, but you’d be hard pressed to hear any of their distinctive vocals in the mix. Vernon wrote the song with Phil Cook and produced it with Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton. Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson directed the video, which features dancer Randall Riley. Watch it below.

Bon Iver are also using the song to raise awareness of various injustices and social causes. In a press release they collectively had this to say:

“Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success.

The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed.

We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond.

We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action:

LOCAL

Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement

(contact legislators / leadership; donate)

Red Letter Grant

(participate; apply)

NATIONAL

Equal Justice Initiative

(learn; vote)

NIVA

(contact legislators; support favorite venue)

GLOBAL

350.org

(join movement; participate in "Raise Your Voice for a #JustRecovery" campaign)”

Bon Iver released a new album, i,i, last yar via Jagjaguwar. It was nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Vernon recently sang guest vocals on “exile,” a new song from Taylor Swift’s new album folklore. “Exile” was one of our Songs of the Week.

