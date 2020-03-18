News

Bonnaroo 2020 Postponed Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus June Festival Moved to September





Bonnaroo have postponed their 2020 festival due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Instead of taking place in June, the new dates will be September 24-27. This year’s lineup features Tool, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Glass Animals, Run the Jewels, Lana Del Rey, and many others who will hopefully still be able to perform in September. Below is a statement from the festival.

Bonnaroo joins other music festivals that have either been cancelled or postponed. Just earlier today the British music festival Glastonbury cancelled this year’s edition. SXSW previously cancelled 2020’s festival and Coachella has been postponed. And those are just the tips of the iceberg.

Here is the statement from Bonnaroo:

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.



Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.

Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

