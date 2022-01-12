Bonnaroo Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, and More
Plus King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sons of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Arlo Parks, The Weather Station, and Others
Bonnaroo have announced their 2022 lineup. The festival will take place in Manchester, Tennessee from June 16-19. Notable artists performing this year include Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sons of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Arlo Parks, and The Weather Station, alongside many others. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (January 13) at noon CST. The full lineup is below.
Last year, Bonnaroo was canceled due to flooding as a result of Hurricane Ida. The year before, it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Complete Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup:
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Melchor
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums
PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984
