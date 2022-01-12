Bonnaroo Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, and More

News

Bonnaroo have announced their 2022 lineup. The festival will take place in Manchester, Tennessee from June 16-19. Notable artists performing this year include Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sons of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Arlo Parks, and The Weather Station, alongside many others. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (January 13) at noon CST. The full lineup is below.

Last year, Bonnaroo was canceled due to flooding as a result of Hurricane Ida. The year before, it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Complete Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984

