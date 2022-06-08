News

Bonny Light Horseman Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “California” Rolling Golden Holy Due Out October 7 via 37d03d

Photography by D. James Goodwin



Bonny Light Horseman have announced the release of a new album, Rolling Golden Holy, which will be out on October 7 via 37d03d. They have also announced a tour and have shared the album’s lead single, “California.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art along with the full list of tour dates below.

In a press release, band member Eric D. Johnson (also of Fruit Bats) elaborates on the new single: “This one started off as a little crooked minor-key old timey tune. Then the three of us took it through the ringer together and it became what you’re hearing now. We sat in a room in the woods of New York and clawed and pawed at it until it turned into a little bittersweet shuffler. Our first record was largely centered on the old world, whether it was some sort of mythical sweeping landscape on some British Isle, or maybe the old cities of the American East. This is probably our first West Coast song. It’s a sad one, a story about pulling up roots, new beginnings, goodbyes, early morning long drives, riding into the sunrise instead of the sunset. They usually don’t end movies riding into the sunrise but this movie has that scene.”

Rolling Golden Holy was produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).

Rolling Golden Holy Tracklist:

1. Exile

2. Comrade Sweetheart

3. California

4. Summer Dream

5. Gone By Fall

6. Sweetbread

7. Someone To Weep For Me

8. Fleur De Lis

9. Once On Another Day

10. Fair Annie

11. Cold Rain and Snow

Bonny Light Horseman Tour Dates:

6/08 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/09 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point**

6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**

6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/19 - Fayetteville, AR - Roots HQ on the Avenue

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

6/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

6/26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

7/23 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

8/04-07 - Edmonton, Canada - Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11-13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West

9/07-10 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

9/17 - Easthampton, VA - Arcadia Folk Festival

9/30 - Sonoma, CA - Sonoma Winery Barn at Gundlach Bundschu

10/02 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

10/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/07 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

10/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

12/1-4 - Key West, FL - COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12/10 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

** w/ Bon Iver

