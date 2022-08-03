News

Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Exile,” Announce New Tour Dates Rolling Golden Holy Due Out October 7 via 37d03d

Photography by D. James Goodwin



Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new single, “Exile.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Rolling Golden Holy, which will be out on October 7 via 37d03d. The band have also announced a set of new tour dates. Listen to “Exile” and view the full list of upcoming dates below.

The band’s Eric D. Johnson states in a press release: “The lyrics of this one, open-ended as they may be, are filled with primal and mythological fears—lion’s dens, hurricanes, wild eyes and the deep dark. Fears that are conquered by, naturally, love love love. But please, feel free to take what you want from this one, story-wise. And if nothing more, throw it on and do a slow-spin groove in front of your speakers.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “California.” They later shared the album single “Summer Dream.”

Rolling Golden Holy was produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).

Bonny Light Horseman Tour Dates:

8/05-06 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

9/07-10 – Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit

9/17 – Easthampton, VA – Arcadia Folk Festival

9/18 – Queens, NY – The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium

9/30 – Sonoma, CA – Sonoma Winery Barn at Gundlach Bundschu

10/02 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

10/05 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

12/1-4 – Key West, FL – COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

12/07 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

12/08 – Asheville, NC – Masonic Lodge Theatre

12/09 – Durham, NC – MotorCo Music Hall

12/10 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

12/13 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/16 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre

12/17 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music

12/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

02/04/23 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

02/05/23 – Glasgow – St. Luke’s (Celtic Connection)

02/06/23 – Manchester – Band On The Wall

02/07/23 – London – Union Chapel

