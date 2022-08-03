Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Exile,” Announce New Tour Dates
Rolling Golden Holy Due Out October 7 via 37d03d
Aug 03, 2022
Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new single, “Exile.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Rolling Golden Holy, which will be out on October 7 via 37d03d. The band have also announced a set of new tour dates. Listen to “Exile” and view the full list of upcoming dates below.
The band’s Eric D. Johnson states in a press release: “The lyrics of this one, open-ended as they may be, are filled with primal and mythological fears—lion’s dens, hurricanes, wild eyes and the deep dark. Fears that are conquered by, naturally, love love love. But please, feel free to take what you want from this one, story-wise. And if nothing more, throw it on and do a slow-spin groove in front of your speakers.”
Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “California.” They later shared the album single “Summer Dream.”
Rolling Golden Holy was produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).
Bonny Light Horseman Tour Dates:
8/05-06 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Festival
8/11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West
9/07-10 – Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit
9/17 – Easthampton, VA – Arcadia Folk Festival
9/18 – Queens, NY – The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium
9/30 – Sonoma, CA – Sonoma Winery Barn at Gundlach Bundschu
10/02 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
10/04 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
10/05 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater
10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
12/1-4 – Key West, FL – COAST Is Clear Festival
12/06 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
12/07 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
12/08 – Asheville, NC – Masonic Lodge Theatre
12/09 – Durham, NC – MotorCo Music Hall
12/10 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
12/13 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/16 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre
12/17 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music
12/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
02/04/23 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club
02/05/23 – Glasgow – St. Luke’s (Celtic Connection)
02/06/23 – Manchester – Band On The Wall
02/07/23 – London – Union Chapel
