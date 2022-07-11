Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Summer Dream”
Rolling Golden Holy Due Out October 7 via 37d03d
Jul 11, 2022
Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new single, “Summer Dream.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Rolling Golden Holy, which will be out on October 7 via 37d03d. Listen below.
In a press release, the band’s Anaïs Mitchell states: “I think of ‘Summer Dream’ as the ultimate example of the ‘yes, and’ process we got into for this record. There was something we could all feel about this ‘ghost of a summer’s past,’ so the scene is true to each of us but somehow remains mysterious—a phantom. We could have sung that wordless outro for an hour, and in the rough track we basically did. We wanted it to ‘spill all over’ like a summer night.”
Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “California.”
Rolling Golden Holy was produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Keep on Keeping On: Marv Heiman on The Continued Legacy of Curtis Mayfield (Interview) — Marv Heiman, Curtis Mayfield
- Premiere: Bloods Share New Single “Take Aim” (News) — Bloods
- Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Summer Dream” (News) — Bonny Light Horseman
- Jesca Hoop Shares New Single “Sioux Falls” (News) — Jesca Hoop
- Silversun Pickups Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Scared Together” (News) — Silversun Pickups
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.