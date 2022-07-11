 Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Summer Dream” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 11th, 2022  
Bonny Light Horseman Share New Single “Summer Dream”

Rolling Golden Holy Due Out October 7 via 37d03d

Jul 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new single, “Summer Dream.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Rolling Golden Holy, which will be out on October 7 via 37d03d. Listen below.

In a press release, the band’s Anaïs Mitchell states: “I think of ‘Summer Dream’ as the ultimate example of the ‘yes, and’ process we got into for this record. There was something we could all feel about this ‘ghost of a summer’s past,’ so the scene is true to each of us but somehow remains mysterious—a phantom. We could have sung that wordless outro for an hour, and in the rough track we basically did. We wanted it to ‘spill all over’ like a summer night.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “California.”

Rolling Golden Holy was produced by the band’s Josh Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our interview with them).

