News

All





Bonny Light Horseman Share New Song “Green Rocky Road” Green/Green 7-Inch Due Out August 7 via 37d03d





Bonny Light Horseman have shared a new single, “Green Rocky Road,” and announced an upcoming 7-inch single, Green/Green, due out August 7 via 37d03d. “Green Rocky Road” is the A-side of Green/Green. The B-side will be called “Greenland Fishery.” Listen to “Green Rocky Road” below.

Singer Anaïs Mitchell has this to say about Green/Green in a press release: “We recorded ‘Green Rocky Road’ and ‘Greenland Fishery’ for our LP, but ended up cutting them at the last minute to keep the record simpler (and higher quality for vinyl). We see the songs as a bit of a pair, they both feature Eric’s banjo playing and lean a little more ‘Americana.’ We’re glad they have a home on Green/Green and are grateful to be able to share music at a time when the world is hurting.”

Green/Green is produced by band member Josh Kaufman, who is also a member of Muzz (read our recent interview with them). The band also features Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats). Their self-titled debut album came out in January.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.