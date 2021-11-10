News

Bonobo Shares New Single “Otomo” (Feat. O’Flynn) Fragments Due Out January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Grant Spanier



Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a new single titled “Otomo,” which features production from labelmate O’Flynn. It is the latest single release from Green’s forthcoming album, Fragments, due out on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

“‘Otomo’ began with a sample of a Bulgarian choir. Melodically, it was working well, but needed a dynamic shift,” states Green in a press release. “I asked my friend O’Flynn for input. He sent it back with a dance floor ready drum section. It’s one of my favorites from the album. I’ve been playing it all year in my DJ sets, and there’s already a huge response and a feeling of immediate familiarity.”

“Simon messaged me last year with a track he was working on and asked for some feedback,” adds O’Flynn. “I took a punt and asked for the stems to try some ideas on. The tune had this big choir sample and chords in—I went to work trying to contrast that choir with something much harder to try and change the context, using the choir and chords as this kind of relief to this big percussive 808 drop. Luckily Simon liked what I did and we developed the tune from there.

“To be approached by Simon for feedback in the first place caught me off guard. He has delivered some of my favorite music over the years and was one of my main influences growing up—but I just had to immediately push that to one side and get to work. I knew it was one thing to be asked for feedback, but to be part of the track would just be very special. So I had this driving force and pressure to come up with something that could take the idea in a new direction and hit the high bar Simon sets with all his productions.”

Green previously shared the single “Tides,” which features Jamila Woods, last month.

