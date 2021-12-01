News

Bonobo Shares New Single “Shadows” (Feat. Jordan Rakei) Fragments Due Out January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Grant Spanier



Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a new single, “Shadows.” The Detroit techno-inspired song features vocals from Green’s labelmate Jordan Rakei, and is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Fragments, due out on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

“‘Shadows’ was one of the first pieces in place for the new record and working with Jordan was such a joy,” states Green in a press release. “We’d spent plenty of time together previously. He’s toured with us and I’m a huge fan of his. He was an easy choice as a collaborator. The instrumental existed as a slow evolving throwback Detroit thing. I had people like Theo Parrish and Moodyman in mind when I was making it. It’s been one of my favorites from the new album since day one.“

Rakei adds: “I’ve been a huge fan of Bonobo for such a long time and to now share a piece of music with him is super special. We actually worked on this tune remotely in the beginning of Lockdown 2020. Simon sent me the track and I actually wrote about three different verses and three different choruses. When you work remotely it’s really difficult to gauge whether or not an idea is suitable to their vision, so I wanted to make sure I was sending more than enough haha. And he chose his favorite verse and favorite chorus and I went and recorded it in my London studio. It was a super easy process!”

Previously released singles from Fragments are “Tides” featuring Jamila Woods and “Otomo” featuring O’Flynn.

