Bonobo Shares New Single “Tides” (Feat. Jamila Woods) Fragments Due Out January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Grant Spanier



Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a new single, “Tides,” which features Chicago-based artist Jamila Woods. It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Fragments, which will be out on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

Green speaks about the collaboration in a press release: “When I first heard Jamila’s vocal she had recorded, I knew instantly I had a centrepiece for the album. Lyrically it captured everything the project was about. This track was a real turning point in the process of finishing the album and Miguel Atwood Ferguson’s incredible string parts at the end brought the whole thing to another level.”

Woods adds: “I’m really excited to be a part of Bonobo’s project. I connected with the track as soon as I heard it. It felt like rain and waves to me before I even knew the project had a theme of cycles and tides, so it all came together very organically.”

Earlier this year, Woods performed her song “Sula (paperback)” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

