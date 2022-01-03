News

All





Bonobo Shares New Song “From You” Featuring Joji Fragments Due Out January 14 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Grant Spanier



Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a new song, “From You,” which features Joji. It is the final release from his forthcoming album, Fragments, which will be out next Friday (Jan. 14) via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

In a press release, Green elaborates on the song’s lyrics, stating: “I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other.”

Previously released singles from Fragments are “Tides” featuring Jamila Woods, “Otomo” featuring O’Flynn, and “Shadows” featuring Jordan Rakei.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.