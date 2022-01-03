 Bonobo Shares New Song “From You” Featuring Joji | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, January 3rd, 2022  
Bonobo Shares New Song “From You” Featuring Joji

Fragments Due Out January 14 via Ninja Tune

Jan 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Grant Spanier
Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a new song, “From You,” which features Joji. It is the final release from his forthcoming album, Fragments, which will be out next Friday (Jan. 14) via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

In a press release, Green elaborates on the song’s lyrics, stating: “I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other.”

Previously released singles from Fragments are “Tides” featuring Jamila Woods, “Otomo” featuring O’Flynn, and “Shadows” featuring Jordan Rakei.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

