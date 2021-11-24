 Bonobo Shares Video for “Otomo” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Bonobo Shares Video for “Otomo”

Fragments Due Out January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Nov 24, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Grant Spanier
Bookmark and Share


Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a video for the song “Otomo.” It is the first video release for a song from his forthcoming album, Fragments, due out on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Watch the Dave Bullivant-directed video below.

The video was shot in South Africa and features roller skater Harrison Peterkin. In a press release, Bullivant states: “This video is about finding something that helps you escape for a while. I wanted to capture the duality of the song, which at times feels completely carefree and at others feels totally claustrophobic. I used small 360 cameras to create a pretty weird visual language that I love. The way they could whip around the skater as he lost himself in his movement allowed for some nearly impossible camera movements and effects.”

“Otomo” features O’Flynn, and was released earlier this month as a single from Fragments. Green previously shared the single “Tides,” which features Jamila Woods, last month.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent