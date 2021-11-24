News

Bonobo Shares Video for “Otomo” Fragments Due Out January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Grant Spanier



Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared a video for the song “Otomo.” It is the first video release for a song from his forthcoming album, Fragments, due out on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Watch the Dave Bullivant-directed video below.

The video was shot in South Africa and features roller skater Harrison Peterkin. In a press release, Bullivant states: “This video is about finding something that helps you escape for a while. I wanted to capture the duality of the song, which at times feels completely carefree and at others feels totally claustrophobic. I used small 360 cameras to create a pretty weird visual language that I love. The way they could whip around the skater as he lost himself in his movement allowed for some nearly impossible camera movements and effects.”

“Otomo” features O’Flynn, and was released earlier this month as a single from Fragments. Green previously shared the single “Tides,” which features Jamila Woods, last month.

