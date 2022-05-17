News

Boris Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “She Is Burning” Heavy Rocks Due Out August 12 via Relapse

Photography by Yoshihiro Mori



Japanese experimental band Boris have announced the release of a new album, Heavy Rocks, which will be out on August 12 via Relapse. They have also announced a U.S. tour and have shared a video for a new album single, “She Is Burning.” View the Yutaro-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

“The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us. We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you—instinct, intuition, and fangs. This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere. We just keep showing this attitude.”

Earlier this year, Boris released the album W via Sacred Bones.

Heavy Rocks Tracklist:

1. She is Burning

2. Cramper

3. My name is blank

4. Blah Blah Blah

5. Question 1

6. Nosferatou

7. Ruins

8. Ghostly imagination

9. Chained

10. (not) Last song

Boris 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (w/ The Body) *

Aug 19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas @ Resort World Las Vegas

US Tour w/ Nothing Aug 22 - Sept 18

Aug 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Aug 24 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

Aug 25 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Aug 26 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Aug 27 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *

Aug 29 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Aug 30 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Aug 31 Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

Sep 1 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sep 2 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sep 3 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

Sep 7 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Sep 8 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sep 9 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival @ The Vogue

Sep 10 St. Louis, MI @ Delmar Hall

Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sep 14 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Sep 17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sep 18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sep 24 Mexico City, MX @ House of Vans

* w/o Nothing

