News

All





Boris Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Drowning by Numbers” W Due Out January 21, 2022 via Sacred Bones

Photography by Yoshihiro Mori



Japanese experimental band Boris have announced the release of a new album, W, which will be out on January 21, 2022 via Sacred Bones. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Drowning by Numbers.” View the YUTARO-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

The band state in a press release: “This video was filmed at a private showcase with limited invitation in April of 2021. It is a collaborative performance with a contemporary dance team. The song was transformed from its original performance and visualized; a big hat dances symbolically at the beginning of the new album.”

The band’s previous album, NO, came out last year via their label Fangs Anal Satan.

W Tracklist:

1. I Want to Go to the Side Where You Can Touch…

2. Icelina

3. Drowning by Numbers

4. Invitation

5. The Fallen

6. Beyond Good and Evil

7. Old Projector

8. You Will Know (Ohayo Version)

9. Jozan

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.