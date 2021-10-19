News

Boy Harsher Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video for Lead Single “Tower” The Runner (Original Soundtrack) Due Out January 21, 2022 via Nude Club/City Slang

Photography by Jordan Hemmingway



Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have announced the release of their new album, The Runner (Original Soundtrack), which will be released with an accompanying horror short film of the same name written and directed by the duo. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Tower,” in addition to sharing new tour dates for next year. The Runner (Original Soundtrack) will be out on January 21, 2022 via Nude Club/City Slang. Check out the self-directed video for “Tower,” along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and list of dates, below.

Matthews elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “We wrote ‘Tower’ several years ago and although it’s evolved over the years, its initial intent remains the same—that feeling of being enveloped, suffocated, entrapped in a relationship, which in turn manifests into reckless attack. What you love the most can make you into a monster. And that’s what this song is about, being a paralyzed fiend.”

Earlier this year, the duo remixed Perfume Genius’ “Your Body Changes Everything.” Their most recent album, Careful, came out in 2019 via Nude Club.

The Runner (Original Soundtrack) Tracklist:

1. Tower

2. Give Me a Reason

3. Autonomy (Feat. Lucy - Cooper B. Handy)

4. The Ride Home

5. Escape

6. Machina (Feat. Ms. BOAN - Mariana Saldaña)

7. Untitled (Piano)

8. I Understand

Boy Harsher Tour Dates:

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre %

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry %

Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 - Durham, NC @ Motorco %

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle %

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt %

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater (+ film screening) %

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area %

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater %

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage (+ film screening @ La Peniche Cinema) ^^

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje (+ film screening @ Lux Cinema) ^^

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Leipzig, DE @ WERK2 (+ film screening @ UT Connewitz) ^^

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Astra (+ film screening @ Intimes Kino ) ^^

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom ^^

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom (+ film screening @ Zed Cinema) ^^

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - London, UK @ Earth (+ film screening @ Rio Cinema) !

Sat. June 4, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

% = w/ Hiro Kone

^^ = w/ Kris Baha

! = w/ Helm

