Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer
Streaming on Shudder and Mandolin Starting January 16
Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have announced the premiere of their upcoming horror film, The Runner. It is set to premiere on January 16 via Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and Mandolin for the rest of the world. Watch the newly released second trailer for the film below.
A press release describes the upcoming film as being about “a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman’s descent deeper into the unknown.” It features performances by musician Kris Esfandiari, performance artist Sigrid Lauren, and musician Cooper B. Handy.
The duo’s upcoming album, an original soundtrack for the film, will be out on January 21 via Nude Club/City Slang. It features the songs “Tower” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Give Me a Reason” (also one of our Songs of the Week).
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- River Hooks Shares New Single “CMFRT” (News) — River Hooks
- Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer (News) — Boy Harsher
- Premiere: Half Catholic Share New Video for “What’s Good Is Gone” (News) — Half Catholic
- TNGHT Share Video for New Single “Brick Figures” (News) — TNGHT
- Premiere: Art d’Ecco Shares New Video for “Good Looks” (News) — Art d’Ecco
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.