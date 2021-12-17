News

Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer Streaming on Shudder and Mandolin Starting January 16





Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have announced the premiere of their upcoming horror film, The Runner. It is set to premiere on January 16 via Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and Mandolin for the rest of the world. Watch the newly released second trailer for the film below.

A press release describes the upcoming film as being about “a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman’s descent deeper into the unknown.” It features performances by musician Kris Esfandiari, performance artist Sigrid Lauren, and musician Cooper B. Handy.

The duo’s upcoming album, an original soundtrack for the film, will be out on January 21 via Nude Club/City Slang. It features the songs “Tower” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Give Me a Reason” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

