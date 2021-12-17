 Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 17th, 2021  
Subscribe

Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer

Streaming on Shudder and Mandolin Starting January 16

Dec 17, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have announced the premiere of their upcoming horror film, The Runner. It is set to premiere on January 16 via Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and Mandolin for the rest of the world. Watch the newly released second trailer for the film below.

A press release describes the upcoming film as being about “a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman’s descent deeper into the unknown.” It features performances by musician Kris Esfandiari, performance artist Sigrid Lauren, and musician Cooper B. Handy.

The duo’s upcoming album, an original soundtrack for the film, will be out on January 21 via Nude Club/City Slang. It features the songs “Tower” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Give Me a Reason” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent