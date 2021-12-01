News

All





Boy Harsher Share New Single “Give Me a Reason” The Runner (Original Soundtrack) Due Out January 21, 2022 via Nude Club/City Slang

Photography by Jordan Hemmingway



Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have shared a new single, “Give Me a Reason.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Runner (Original Soundtrack), which will be out on January 21, 2022 via Nude Club/City Slang. Listen below.

Matthews states in a press release: “With ‘Give Me a Reason,’ we wanted to write something that encapsulates that feeling of yearning—the way we feel when we catch eyes from across the room. Our music can be flirty and crushable, and it’s fun to play with that.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October, the duo shared its lead single, “Tower,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.