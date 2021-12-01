 Boy Harsher Share New Single “Give Me a Reason” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
Subscribe

Boy Harsher Share New Single “Give Me a Reason”

The Runner (Original Soundtrack) Due Out January 21, 2022 via Nude Club/City Slang

Dec 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jordan Hemmingway
Bookmark and Share


Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have shared a new single, “Give Me a Reason.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Runner (Original Soundtrack), which will be out on January 21, 2022 via Nude Club/City Slang. Listen below.

Matthews states in a press release: “With ‘Give Me a Reason,’ we wanted to write something that encapsulates that feeling of yearning—the way we feel when we catch eyes from across the room. Our music can be flirty and crushable, and it’s fun to play with that.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October, the duo shared its lead single, “Tower,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent