Boy Harsher Share Video for New Single “Machina” Featuring Mariana Saldaña of BOAN
The Runner: Original Soundtrack Due Out Next Friday via City Slang
Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) have shared a self-directed video for their new single, “Machina,” which features Mariana Saldaña of synthpop group BOAN. It is the latest release from Boy Harsher’s forthcoming studio album, The Runner: Original Soundtrack, which will be out next Friday (January 21) via City Slang. Watch the video below.
Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Tower,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Give Me a Reason,” also one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s upcoming horror film, The Runner, will begin streaming this Sunday (January 16) on Shudder and Mandolin.
