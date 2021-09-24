News

Boy Scouts Shares Video for New Song “A Lot to Ask” Wayfinder Due Out Next Friday via ANTI-

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Oakland-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Boy Scouts (aka Taylor Vick) has shared a video for her new song “A Lot to Ask.” It is the latest song to be released from her forthcoming studio album, Wayfinder, which will be out next Friday (October 1) via ANTI-. Watch the video below.

“I’ve always been pretty uncomfortable with conflict and generally avoid it at all costs,” Vick explains in a press release. “Until recent years, this also meant not acknowledging or wanting to look at any issues of my own. That meant a lot of feeling bad and unequipped to deal with those feelings, feeling like a burden, and obsessing over the question of ‘why am I this way!’ Instead of understanding that people can change, the issues we face can be our greatest teachers, and that vulnerability is not synonymous with weakness!”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “That’s Life Honey” and “Didn’t I.” Vick’s most recent album as Boy Scouts, Free Company, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.

