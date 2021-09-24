 Boy Scouts Shares Video for New Song “A Lot to Ask” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Boy Scouts Shares Video for New Song “A Lot to Ask”

Wayfinder Due Out Next Friday via ANTI-

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Bookmark and Share


Oakland-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Boy Scouts (aka Taylor Vick) has shared a video for her new song “A Lot to Ask.” It is the latest song to be released from her forthcoming studio album, Wayfinder, which will be out next Friday (October 1) via ANTI-. Watch the video below.

“I’ve always been pretty uncomfortable with conflict and generally avoid it at all costs,” Vick explains in a press release. “Until recent years, this also meant not acknowledging or wanting to look at any issues of my own. That meant a lot of feeling bad and unequipped to deal with those feelings, feeling like a burden, and obsessing over the question of ‘why am I this way!’ Instead of understanding that people can change, the issues we face can be our greatest teachers, and that vulnerability is not synonymous with weakness!”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “That’s Life Honey” and “Didn’t I.” Vick’s most recent album as Boy Scouts, Free Company, came out in 2019 via ANTI-.

Read our My Firsts interview with Boy Scouts.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent